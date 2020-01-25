|
|
Linda Lou Smith, age 77, of Portland passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1942, the daughter of J. Louis and Marian (Thurber) Logel of Williamston.
Preceding Linda in death were her parents, her husband, James A. Smith, sister, Mary Browers, brothers-in-law, Jerome Smith, Larry Klein, Chris Goodman Sr., Robert Shattuck, and sisters-in-law, Jewel Smith, Liz Gray, and Jeanette Shattuck.
Linda is survived by her four children, Julie (Scott) Hughes, of Portland, Pamela (Phil) Hill of Eagle, Steve (Sara) Smith of Eagle and James (aka Charlie) Smith of Portland, her 4 beautiful grandchildren, Emily Hill, Samantha Smith, Edward Hill and Shane Smith, her admired baby brother, Doug (Noreen) Logel Sr., her cherished lifetime friend, Liz Courtier, sisters-in-law, Rita Klein, Pat Goodman, Marlyn Smith, Evelyn Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Williamston High School and married James A. Smith on February 8, 1964 to which they celebrated 51 fabulous years. Linda worked for the Portland Police Department as a Dispatcher for 20 years and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 157. In retirement, she spent time volunteering and served as past President for both the Portland Community Fund and most recently with the Portland Food Bank. She will be remembered for her love to decorate and for hosting the best 4th of July gatherings at Houghton Lake.
Linda's family will receive friends and family at the Lehman Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St.Patrick Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Portland Food Bank, in honor of Linda. Condolences may be left to her family at www.lehmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 25, 2020