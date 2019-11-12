|
|
Linda Anne Stedman was born September 22, 1947 and went home to be with her Lord on November 8, 2019. She was the daughter of Jack and Mary Lower, she attended St. Peter and Paul High School Ionia, Michigan and graduated from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island, Illinois. Lynne's work career included time at Ionia hospital and being a real estate agent. She also worked at radio station WION. She later owned and operated Travel Planners in Ionia Mi. Lynne was a member of St. Joseph-St. Mary parish, Beta Sigma Phi International and St Joseph's Sisters in Christ. All who knew and loved Lynne will miss her kind heart. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Gerry "Butch" Stedman; beloved sons Robert (Jane) Stedman and John Stedman. Daughter in love Melissa (Joe) Hartman and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Lower. The family will receive friends and family Thursday, November 14th at Lake Funeral home 3521 South State Road at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Kenneth Harger at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ionia County Animal Shelter in Lynne's honor. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 12, 2019