Lois Irene Peacock, born March 7, 1943 passed away unexpectedly May 16, 2020. She was the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Davis) Sessions. Lois and her husband, Thomas Peacock, would have been wed 60 years this July. Lois was born and raised in Ionia, Michigan. She also enjoyed spending time in the family home at Morrison Lake. She graduated from Ionia High School in 1961. She and Tom moved to Lake Odessa in 1981.
Lois worked her teenage years as a waitress at her parents' restaurant the Trading Post/ Sessions Steak House where she met her one true love, Tom, and married soon after. She also worked in the lab at Ionia County Memorial Hospital in her younger years followed by 30 years selling office supply products. As a young mother she was involved in the St. Johns Jaycees, Ionia Community Theatre, and as a Brownie Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking (often bragged about winning a cherry pie baking contest), sewing, and was an avid quilter and gardener. In recent years her hobbies included meeting with friends in the Woodland Women's Book Study Club and a gardening club. She spent her last day planting flowers.
Lois is survived by her husband their three daughters Catherine (Mark) Haney, Carolyn (Scott) Chapman, Shari (Brad) Clark, adopted daughter Belgian exchange student Cécile (Ryszard) Poncin. Grandchildren Michael (Steven) Becker, Lauren (Evan) Dewitt, Nathan (Tristen) Haney, Benjamin Haney, Richie (Ashley) Noyce, Stacie (Steven) Scholten, Darcie (Jake) Graveling, Bradley Clark, Lindsey (Josh) Howell, and William Apostol. Great-grandchildren Thomas Noyce, Illyana Ponce, Emma Howell, and Maryn Scholten. Sisters Juanita (known as Sue) Reno, Carole (Don) Converse, sister-in-law Betty Carey, brother-in-laws Richard (Gayle) Peacock, Harry (Helen) Peacock and Duane (Janet) Glasgow and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gerald Sessions, in-laws Leander and Reine Peacock, Catherine (known as Cacky) Peacock, Helen (Keith) Haller and Frances Glasgow.
A private graveside was held at Sunset Memorial Garden in Ionia. Memorial contributions may be given in Lois's name to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be left at www.koopsfc.com.
