Lona K Pennington age 56 of Muir, MI passed away June 5, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1963 in Ionia the daughter of Donald and Marilyn (Riese) Hanline. She married Gary Pennington on September 27, 1984 in Muir. Lona loved being involved in Ionia Moose events. She also loved the casino and going on vacation.
Surviving are her husband Gary Pennington of Muir; children Jason (Traci) Guernsey of Iowa, Janelle Allen and David Spicer of Portland; grandchildren Kayleigh Allen of Portland, Ryker Spicer of Portland; mother Marilyn Hanline of Muir; sisters Linda (Dick) Schaeffer of Muir, Laura (Charles) Stewart of Muir, Lisa (Jim) McKee of Muir, Cena (Roy) Schneider of Portland Liana (Kevin) Carol of Gratten and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, infant brother and nephew LaVon Cooper.
Funeral services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Monday, June 10th at Noon with Pastor Greg Gladding officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery in Muir. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 7, 2019