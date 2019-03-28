|
|
Lonnie Jack Heilman age 75 of Ionia passed away March 26, 2019 in Ionia. He was born January 14, 1943 in Ionia, MI the son of Louis and Frances (Greeacre) Heilman.
Lonnie served in the Air Force as a Fire Fighter in England, during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed boat racing, riding quads with the grandkids, watching NASCAR, going to the casino and hunting.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and stepfather.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Frances of Ionia; 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, at Lyons Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. Arrangements are cared for by Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 28, 2019