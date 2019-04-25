Lori Lynn (Dalton) Pennock went unexpectedly to be with Jesus on April 18, 2019. She was born January 10, 1970 in Ionia, Michigan to Marcia (Conner) and David Dalton of Saranac. She attended Saranac High School where she graduated in 1988. She married Ronald Pennock, Jr. on April 23, 1993. Lori spent most of her life raising her daughters and grandchildren as a homemaker. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Heather (Nicholas) Anderson of Elkhart, IN and Sara Pennock of Orleans, MI; three grandchildren whom she adored and who loved her dearly, Amar'e, Raighla, and Nickobe. She had a wonderful brother, Daniel of Ionia, MI; an amazing sister in marriage, Sara Roberts of Ionia, MI; and her nephews, Jared Dalton and Adam Fisk. She had many aunts and uncles all over. She also is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald Pennock and Janice Fuller; brother-in-laws, Steve (Heidi) Pennock, Joe (Kim) Pennock, and Dan Pennock and a very special friend, Barb Blackburn. She enjoyed riding her Harley, spending time in Florida, and ultimately, being with her grand babies and her pets. She is preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Jeremy; her grandparents; as well as her favorite Uncles, Fred and Jack Dalton. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and family. The Family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St., Ionia. The Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dale Olling officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary