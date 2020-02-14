Ionia Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Portland VFW #4090
1324 E. Bridge Street
Portland, MI
View Map

Louise Scutt


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Scutt Obituary
Louise Darlene Scutt, age 91, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born February 3, 1929, the daughter of George and Pearl (Rhodes) Johnston. Louise was the most kind-hearted, sweet lady who touched everyone she met. She always had a joke to crack, making those around her laugh constantly. Louise was a tough woman and was sure that her family and friends were well taken care of. Louise liked to hop onto the trails and snowmobile with her family. She never missed a grandchild's big event and loved going to their ball games with her husband, Cleo. Louise enjoyed dancing- in fact, dancing is how she met her husband. Cleo spotted Louise from across the Muir Dance Hall and knew it was love at first sight, they married on August 21, 1949.
Preceding Louise in death are her parents; husband of 68 years, Cleo Scutt; son-in-law, Forrest Shattuck; siblings, Harry (Jean) Carroll, Jack Johnston, Jim (Clara) Johnston, and Lucille Valley-Reeves. Surviving are her daughters, Sally Scutt and Shirley Shattuck; four grandchildren, Elisheba (James) Petersen, Eldad Koutz, Shawn (Ashley A.) Shattuck, and Justin (Ashley S.) Shattuck; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathan, Ethan, Titus, Mason, Camden, Cloe, and Brinley; sister, Lois (George) Miller; sister-in-law, Florence Johnston; and special neighbors, George and Molly Cassel.
The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor James Petersen at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the funeral chapel. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the Portland VFW #4090. Interment will be in East Sebewa Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman Funeral Homes
Download Now