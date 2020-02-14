|
Louise Darlene Scutt, age 91, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born February 3, 1929, the daughter of George and Pearl (Rhodes) Johnston. Louise was the most kind-hearted, sweet lady who touched everyone she met. She always had a joke to crack, making those around her laugh constantly. Louise was a tough woman and was sure that her family and friends were well taken care of. Louise liked to hop onto the trails and snowmobile with her family. She never missed a grandchild's big event and loved going to their ball games with her husband, Cleo. Louise enjoyed dancing- in fact, dancing is how she met her husband. Cleo spotted Louise from across the Muir Dance Hall and knew it was love at first sight, they married on August 21, 1949.
Preceding Louise in death are her parents; husband of 68 years, Cleo Scutt; son-in-law, Forrest Shattuck; siblings, Harry (Jean) Carroll, Jack Johnston, Jim (Clara) Johnston, and Lucille Valley-Reeves. Surviving are her daughters, Sally Scutt and Shirley Shattuck; four grandchildren, Elisheba (James) Petersen, Eldad Koutz, Shawn (Ashley A.) Shattuck, and Justin (Ashley S.) Shattuck; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathan, Ethan, Titus, Mason, Camden, Cloe, and Brinley; sister, Lois (George) Miller; sister-in-law, Florence Johnston; and special neighbors, George and Molly Cassel.
The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor James Petersen at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the funeral chapel. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the Portland VFW #4090. Interment will be in East Sebewa Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 14, 2020