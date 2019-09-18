|
Luann Reed, age 66 of Ionia passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Luann was born on July 22, 1953 to Lewis and Grace Shattuck in Ionia. She later would marry Mike Reed on July, 19, 1981. She enjoyed going to yard sales and antique shopping. Luann loved spending time with family.
Luann is survived by her daughter, Tara (Scott) Doesburg of Lyons; brothers, Charlie (Sharon) Shattuck and Joe Shattuck; sisters, Gretta Neilson, Clair Wilson, Elli Barefoot and Shirley Shields; grandchildren, James Doesburg, Hunter Doesburg and Dylan Tate; and great grandchildren, Elijah Doesburg and Isiah Doesburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mike; son, Jason Tate; siblings, Terri Bowerman, Gayann Cupps, Tom Shattuck, Dale Shattuck, Henry Shattuck and Russell Shattuck.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time. Arrangements in Care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 18, 2019