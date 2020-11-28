Lucille Jean (Possehn) Heppe 91 of Orleans went peacefully to be with her Lord on Nov. 22. She was born at home Sept. 15, 1929 6th of 8 children to William and Bertha (Schroeder) Possehn in Portland, Michigan and known to her family as Tootie. She married Robert J. Heppe on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2007. She will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren Ruth Schmitt of Culleoka, Tenn. and her daughters Amanda (Chris) Wills of Frederick, Maryland and Cassandra (Scott) Payne of Columbia, Tenn. Son John (Connie) Heppe of Orleans and their children Kim (gary) Goodemoot of Lake Odessa and Chris (Christa) Heppe of Port Richy, Florida. Daughter Mary (Rick) Kramer of Ionia and their children Tara Allen of Belding, Karinn (Neal) Swain of Portland, Jason (Melissa) Kramer of Moline, Lisa (Justin) Drzewickic of Grand Rapids. Lucille was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren Mason and Hazel Wills, Colin Payne, Travis and Ben Goodemoot, Curtis and Cameron Heppe, Hailey and Natalie Allen, Hayden and Alayna Swain. She is survived by one brother Ray (Marilyn) Possehn, sisters'-in-law Katherine Possehn and Gert Heppe, along with many nieces and nephews.
Lucille started her education when she was 4 years old at Coon School. Being the only 1st grader, she skipped a grade and began doing academics with the 2nd graders. After high school she worked as a secretary for Ionia Public Schools superintendent until the birth of her first child. She worked from home for many years as Orleans Twp. Treasurer. In 1969 she went back to work in the court house as Ionia County Deputy Treasurer. Then in 1973 was elected Ionia County Treasurer which she served until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the Republican Party and rode in parades with President Ford, then Congressmen Ford. She inspired many 4-H'ers teaching them her knitting and sewing skills. In her retirement she made each of her grandchildren a quilt. She loved reading, sweets, crosswords, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and bowling in mixed doubles and on the Monday Matinee league which she did up until age 77 but had to quit to take care of her ailing husband. She will be remembered most of all for her delicious potato salad.
Funeral Service for Lucille will be at Shiloh Community Church Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Prominski officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia.
A special thank you to neighbor's Chuck and Joan Howorth for their enduring and compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Spectrum Hospice and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com