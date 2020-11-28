1/1
Lucille Heppe
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Jean (Possehn) Heppe 91 of Orleans went peacefully to be with her Lord on Nov. 22. She was born at home Sept. 15, 1929 6th of 8 children to William and Bertha (Schroeder) Possehn in Portland, Michigan and known to her family as Tootie. She married Robert J. Heppe on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2007. She will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren Ruth Schmitt of Culleoka, Tenn. and her daughters Amanda (Chris) Wills of Frederick, Maryland and Cassandra (Scott) Payne of Columbia, Tenn. Son John (Connie) Heppe of Orleans and their children Kim (gary) Goodemoot of Lake Odessa and Chris (Christa) Heppe of Port Richy, Florida. Daughter Mary (Rick) Kramer of Ionia and their children Tara Allen of Belding, Karinn (Neal) Swain of Portland, Jason (Melissa) Kramer of Moline, Lisa (Justin) Drzewickic of Grand Rapids. Lucille was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren Mason and Hazel Wills, Colin Payne, Travis and Ben Goodemoot, Curtis and Cameron Heppe, Hailey and Natalie Allen, Hayden and Alayna Swain. She is survived by one brother Ray (Marilyn) Possehn, sisters'-in-law Katherine Possehn and Gert Heppe, along with many nieces and nephews.
Lucille started her education when she was 4 years old at Coon School. Being the only 1st grader, she skipped a grade and began doing academics with the 2nd graders. After high school she worked as a secretary for Ionia Public Schools superintendent until the birth of her first child. She worked from home for many years as Orleans Twp. Treasurer. In 1969 she went back to work in the court house as Ionia County Deputy Treasurer. Then in 1973 was elected Ionia County Treasurer which she served until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the Republican Party and rode in parades with President Ford, then Congressmen Ford. She inspired many 4-H'ers teaching them her knitting and sewing skills. In her retirement she made each of her grandchildren a quilt. She loved reading, sweets, crosswords, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and bowling in mixed doubles and on the Monday Matinee league which she did up until age 77 but had to quit to take care of her ailing husband. She will be remembered most of all for her delicious potato salad.
Funeral Service for Lucille will be at Shiloh Community Church Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Prominski officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia.
A special thank you to neighbor's Chuck and Joan Howorth for their enduring and compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Spectrum Hospice and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Shiloh Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved