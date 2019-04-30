|
Lucille Kramer, age 92, of Pewamo, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1926, the daughter of Leo and Anna (Martin) Fedewa.
Lucille was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo. She graduated from Central Michigan University and was a teacher for many years in the Pewamo-Westphalia school district. She loved to spend time at Crystal Lake, enjoyed traveling, and was always ready to play a game of cards.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bruce; grandsons, Bruce and Neal Kramer; her parents; and siblings Alma (Leslie) Caston, Leona (Ed) Renucci, and Juliana (Tony) Sokolowski.
Surviving are her children, Bruce (Cathy) Kramer of Mt. Dora, FL, Rex (Micki White) Kramer of Crystal, Dan Kramer of Muir, and Brenda (Dennis) Aanderud of Spotsylvania, VA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Butch) Dela Cruz of Owings Mills, MD, Lydia (Ryan McWilliams) Kramer of Pittsburgh, PA, Carley and Jenna Kramer of Westphalia; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo with Rev. Darrel Kempf presiding. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pewamo. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, for Parkinson's, the National Autism Association, or the National Dementia Association in memory of Lucille. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 30, 2019