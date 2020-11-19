1/1
Lucille Randal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille "Lynne" Randall, age 75, of Ionia, passed away November 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Ionia on September 3, 1945, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Hooks) Prebble. Lynne was a graduate of Lyons High School and was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. Though she lived a quiet and private life, she loved spending time with her family. Lynne was kind to everyone she met and always had a positive outlook on life.
Preceding Lynne in death are her parents; brothers, Dave and Edward Prebble; and granddaughter, Kelsie Henning. Lynne is survived by her beloved children, Bruce (Jessica) Randall and Becky Randall; cherished grandchildren, Alex Randall, Vincent Montegna, Erika Fath and Adam Fath; and brother, Martin (Nancy) Prebble.
A Celebration of Lynne's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
220 Rich St
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-2250
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lehman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved