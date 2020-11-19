Lucille "Lynne" Randall, age 75, of Ionia, passed away November 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Ionia on September 3, 1945, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Hooks) Prebble. Lynne was a graduate of Lyons High School and was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. Though she lived a quiet and private life, she loved spending time with her family. Lynne was kind to everyone she met and always had a positive outlook on life.
Preceding Lynne in death are her parents; brothers, Dave and Edward Prebble; and granddaughter, Kelsie Henning. Lynne is survived by her beloved children, Bruce (Jessica) Randall and Becky Randall; cherished grandchildren, Alex Randall, Vincent Montegna, Erika Fath and Adam Fath; and brother, Martin (Nancy) Prebble.
