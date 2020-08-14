1/1
Mae Phillips
1924 - 2020
Mae Elizabeth Phillips aged 96 of Saranac passed away August 7, 2020 at home with her family. She was born May 17, 1924 in Grand Rapids the daughter of Ezra and Ida (Andersen) Clancy. Mae married Charles Phillips March 2, 1946 he preceded her in death December 23, 1975.
She was a member of the Saranac VFW when the VFW disbanded in Saranac, she transferred her VFW membership to Belding where she continued to be active for several more years, Boston Historical Society and the Red Hat Society. Mae enjoyed Crocheting and Cross Stitch.
Mae is survived by her children; Gary (Jackie) Phillips of Greenville, Roger Phillips of Saranac, Pat (Steven) Moore of Saranac, Mike (Dawn) Phillips of Saranac, LuAnn Ferris of Saranac and Bill (Jane) Phillips of Lake Odessa. Sister Linda Garcia of Georgia. 22 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, Sisters Lorraine Reminder and Viola Trumble. Brothers Robert Harvey and Ray Stevens. Step son Robert Nelson.
Private Funeral Services will be held for the Family on Wednesday. Visitation will be on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. You will be able to watch the service on our Facebook page on Wednesday at 11a.m. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ionia Area Hospice or Belding Veterans Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com



Published in Ionia Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
