Mamie Ruth Robinson, age 83, passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Portland, Michigan, the daughter of George and Leona Badder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Robinson; her son, Greg Welch; her grandson, Cody Wirth; her step-grandson, Danny White; her step-great-grandson, Corbin Robinson; her parents along with her brothers, Bud, Ed, Ted, Don, Raymond, and Byrd, and her sister, Lillie.
Surviving are her daughters, Robin (Dave) Wirth, Jennie Driver, and step-daughter, Tami Smith; grandchildren: Katie (Devin) Smith, Brad, Kelsey, and Kenzie Wirth, Max and Jack Driver; step-grandchildren: Joe (Terri) Robinson, and Samantha (Tommy) Glennie; great-granddaughters, whom she adored, Paisley and Ivy Smith; step great-grandchildren: Garret, Harry, and Easton Robinson, Maci, Katie, and Maya Glennie; sister Martha McClellan, and brother Duane (Carol) Badder.
Mamie suffered more loss than most during her time here on earth. She lost many close family members; she lost muscle tone as muscular dystrophy weakened her body over time. Despite a life filled with challenges and loss, Mamie always chose joy. She greeted everyone with a smile no matter the pain she was in and exemplified selflessness. She danced with her great-grand babies from her wheelchair and never ended a visit without an "I love ya" to those she was close to. Mamie was a light with a heart of gold and a will to live. She happily spent her last two years at Portland Assisted Living and Memory Center in Portland, MI where she loved the staff, and they loved her too. Mamie will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, June 5th. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Robinson; her son, Greg Welch; her grandson, Cody Wirth; her step-grandson, Danny White; her step-great-grandson, Corbin Robinson; her parents along with her brothers, Bud, Ed, Ted, Don, Raymond, and Byrd, and her sister, Lillie.
Surviving are her daughters, Robin (Dave) Wirth, Jennie Driver, and step-daughter, Tami Smith; grandchildren: Katie (Devin) Smith, Brad, Kelsey, and Kenzie Wirth, Max and Jack Driver; step-grandchildren: Joe (Terri) Robinson, and Samantha (Tommy) Glennie; great-granddaughters, whom she adored, Paisley and Ivy Smith; step great-grandchildren: Garret, Harry, and Easton Robinson, Maci, Katie, and Maya Glennie; sister Martha McClellan, and brother Duane (Carol) Badder.
Mamie suffered more loss than most during her time here on earth. She lost many close family members; she lost muscle tone as muscular dystrophy weakened her body over time. Despite a life filled with challenges and loss, Mamie always chose joy. She greeted everyone with a smile no matter the pain she was in and exemplified selflessness. She danced with her great-grand babies from her wheelchair and never ended a visit without an "I love ya" to those she was close to. Mamie was a light with a heart of gold and a will to live. She happily spent her last two years at Portland Assisted Living and Memory Center in Portland, MI where she loved the staff, and they loved her too. Mamie will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, June 5th. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.