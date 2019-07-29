|
Marcella (Lewandowski Mikko) Vance passed away on July 16, 2019, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on September 12, 1925, in Hamtramck, Michigan to Joseph A. and Martha (Yanick) Lewandowski. She received her degree in Speech Pathology in 1946 from Michigan State College. In 1947 Marcy married Karl Mikko. They made their home in Carson City, Michigan. Marcy and Karl had three children: Martha, Dagmar and Karl (Mickey). In the early 1970s, Marcy and Karl parted ways. In 1976, Marcy married George Vance of Ionia. During their 26 year marriage, Marcy and George lived at Long Lake in Ionia County. They were active in the Ionia community and in retirement spent their winters in Sebring. There they became Duplicate Bridge players. After George passed away in 2002, Marcy made Sebring her year-round home. In 2010, Marcy met Paul Tekulve while they were each enjoying a favorite pastime – dancing. They were married in 2012 while on a romantic Panama Canal cruise and lived in Sebring. They shared a love of music, danced at every opportunity, traveled, embraced each other's families and friends and made each other very happy. Marcy was predeceased by her brother Jerome (Budd) Lewandowski, George Vance, his children Ed Vance and Joanne (Vance) Kinsey, Paul's daughters Maxi Hassler and Vickie Folton. Marcy is survived by her husband Paul and his family; her children Martha (John Eicher) of Bath, MI, Dagmar (Sam Fortier) of Anchorage, AK and Karl (Mickey) (Debi Friedrich) of Mt. Pleasant, MI; grandchildren Anna Mikko-Eicher, Erik (Lisa) Eicher, Nova Fortier, Matthew (Allyssa Fortier) Mikko-Fortier and great-granddaughter Rayna Fortier; Sharon Vance and Valerie Vance. A Celebration of Life has been planned for Monday August 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with visitation one hour prior to that. Those who knew Marcy and would like to celebrate her life are invited to join us. Interment will take place immediately afterward. Marcy's family thanks the beautiful people of Good Shepherd Hospice of Sebring for the warm and wonderful care they provided to her. For those who wish to donate to a cause in her memory, we suggest Good Shepherd Hospice of Sebring or the ACLU. For more information about Marcy's life, see the Lake Funeral Home website: www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 29, 2019