Marcia Cook
1926 - 2020
Marcia A. Cook, of Ionia, Michigan, age 94, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home in Ionia. She was born on January 4, 1926, in Pewamo, Michigan, the daughter of Oscar M. and Dorthea Cook. She was a woman of deep faith and shared it with everyone. Her love for Jesus was her passion.
Marcia received her BA from St. Catherine College, St. Paul, Minnesota. She furthered her studies at Purdue University, where she received her Master Degree in French. Marcia was a Fulbright Scholarship recipient and taught most of life, including four years in Paris, France. She retired from the Department of Corrections, Riverside Correctional Facility, where she was a teacher and medical aide.
Surviving are her siblings: Jim (Jean) Cook, Lansing; Roy Cook, Ionia; Leon (Jeanne) Cook, Lansing; Jenny Trier (Robert) Weber; and her sibling-in-law; Barb Cook, Lansing, along with many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: sisters, Bernita Fedewa, Isabelle Wilson, Angela Coonrod, Dorothy Golata, Ella Thelen, Cay DeYoung, and brothers, Donald Cook and David Cook and step-mother, Bernita Schrauben Cook.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo, with Fr. Darrel Kempf and Fr. Charlon Mason presiding. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Pewamo immediately following the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice or mass intentions for members of the Cook family.
Arrangements by Lehman Funeral Homes, Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
27
Burial
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
