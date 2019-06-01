|
|
On March 24,1932 Bertha and Emmit Carigon welcomed Margaret, their first-born child. As time passed, they added four siblings to Margaret's world. She was a loving big sister with motherly instincts to Dan, Marion, Don and Gary who have all proceeded her in death. The Carigon family raised their children with a strong work ethic-based on a self-sustaining farm life. Margaret always enjoyed her school days, graduating in 1950 from Lowell High School. It was around this time, a handsome, farm type boy caught her eye. Yes, Gordon Hunter entered her life. Head over heels they fell for each other and soon married. On to Gordon's family farm they moved and began raising their four children, Sharon, Diane, Shelly & Casso. The daily, never ending chores of being a farm wife and Mother filled her days, but still found time to enjoy gardening, canning, cooking and baking. Margaret possessed exceptional sewing skills. She spread her knowledge and know-how by being a 4-H sewing leader for the local girls of Berlin area. Many blue-ribbon winners at the Ionia Free Fair were under her tutelage. As time passed her children matured and the family's needs evolved, so did Margaret's. She found great joy and comfort with the Saranac Community Church. Her faith and her God would continue to strengthen each day until her last.
While nearing forty years of marriage Margaret and Gordon learned that Gordon was terminally ill and would die soon. Margaret's faith, family, and friends brought her through this devasting time. She continued her healing by venturing away from the farm house to a position at McCarty's Communications. She found that keeping busy, meeting new people and becoming more involved with her church was the recipe for her eventual happiness. And in this recipe of happiness, Richard Moon became a key ingredient- a husband. Dick was a widower with four children of his own. Margaret loved Dave, Mike, Ann and Pat as a Mom and they loved her in return. Margaret and Dick spent their days assisting with the Saranac Community Church Food Pantry, traveling and helping many elderly folks with their daily needs. And of course, they always made time to spoil their nine grandchildren and soon-to-be twelve great grand-children.
On May 29, with Pastor Becky Poor at Mom's bedside, we know she felt it was her time to leave for heaven. And she did just that. Her family is thankful for excellent care of Kindred Hospice and the beautiful relationships and love from her life at Green Acres in Lowell. A private family service has been held. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Saranac Community Church. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 1, 2019