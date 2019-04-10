Marie L. (Kenyon) Zander, age 89, of Ionia, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born the daughter of Forrest and Hazel (Buckingham) Kenyon on September 29, 1929 in Plainwell, MI. Marie was a member of Shiloh Community Church and the Knitters Guild at the Presbyterian Church and was a "prayer warrior". She grew up in Middleville and was a homemaker for most of her life. Marie worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Co. for several years, loved to play games, knit and tat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Schooley; son, John Clark Schooley; her parents; sister, JoAnne (James) Irby; brother, John David Johnson and brothers-in-law, Thomas Meeks and James Irby. Surviving are her husband of nearly 40 years, Karl Zander of Ionia; daughter, Rachel (Ed) Shattuck of Ionia; stepdaughters, Patricia and Angela; grandchildren Timothy Shattuck of Ionia and Sarah (Andrew) Scott of Kansas. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Pastor Kenneth Harger at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Shiloh Community Church, 8197 Heth St., Orleans. Interment will follow at Easton Cemetery. The family receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Community Church in memory of Marie. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary