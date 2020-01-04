|
Marilyn E Roberts age 84 of Ionia, MI passed away January 2, 2020. She was born in Lansing, MI January 27, 1935 the daughter of Levi and Helene (Gladding) Fell. Marilyn was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years. She volunteered as elections staff. She enjoyed gardening and collected roosters, jewelry, perfumes and cookbooks.
Surviving are her children Linda (Kevin) Bess of Battle Creek, Cynthia Roberts of Sammamish, Washington, Jerry (Karen) Roberts Jr. of Portland and Sharon (Garry) Patrick of Ionia. 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and brother Bruce (Rosie) Fell of Ionia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Marilyn will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 11:00 AM with Pastor Mark Hopper officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 4, 2020