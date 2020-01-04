Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Roberts Obituary
Marilyn E Roberts age 84 of Ionia, MI passed away January 2, 2020. She was born in Lansing, MI January 27, 1935 the daughter of Levi and Helene (Gladding) Fell. Marilyn was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years. She volunteered as elections staff. She enjoyed gardening and collected roosters, jewelry, perfumes and cookbooks.
Surviving are her children Linda (Kevin) Bess of Battle Creek, Cynthia Roberts of Sammamish, Washington, Jerry (Karen) Roberts Jr. of Portland and Sharon (Garry) Patrick of Ionia. 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and brother Bruce (Rosie) Fell of Ionia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Marilyn will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 11:00 AM with Pastor Mark Hopper officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -