|
|
Marilyn Souders, age 80, of Saranac, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Marilyn was born on January 10, 1939 to Evertt and Bertha Hobbs in Linton, Indiana. She enjoyed socializing with her friends and playing bingo.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Lloyd J. Hart and Susan Barnes; grandchildren, Brandee (Kevin) Brown, Adam (Bree) Hart and Mialynn; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Hobbs and Donald Hobbs; and sisters, Sharon Moore and Shirley (Ron) Kennedy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Souders, and brother, Ronald Hobbs.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 26, 2019