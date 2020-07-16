1/
Marion Darby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion G. Darby aged 85 of Saranac passed away July 11, 2020. She was born May 17, 1935 in Walker, Michigan the daughter of John and Johanna (Maat) DeGraaf.
Marion married Donald Darby July 16, 1959 in Walker, he preceded her in death November 2, 2002. She was a member of Grace United Reformed Church in Alto. Marion volunteered for Our Daily Bread and Local Elections. She also enjoyed getting together with the "Lunch Bunch ".
Surviving are her children; Jill (Thomas) Postema of Lowell, James (Sharon) Darby of Saranac, Jerry (Polly) Darby of Middleville, Donald (Heidi) Darby of Lowell and Daniel Darby of Saranac. Siblings; JoAnn Bremer of Zeeland, Doris Krapp of Grand Rapids, Mike (Lois) DeGraaf of Grand Rapids, Evelyn (Wally) Versluis of Grand Rapids, Fred (Pat) DeGraaf of Grand Rapids and Paul (Terese) DeGraaf of Coopersville. 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren also survive.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, brother John and Sister Helen.
Funeral Services will be held at Grace United Reformed Church 9255 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Barnes officiating. Interment Saranac Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from Noon until the time of services. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Fountain View Assisted Living. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
12:00 PM
Grace United Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
My memory of Marion is of a sweet and kind child of God. I will miss her at our Marriage Encounter get - togethers.

You have my deepest sympathy in the passing of your mother and grandmother, and I pray you will experience the comfort and peace that only our Lord can give.

Gertrude Prins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved