Marjorie (Marge) Erickson, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 13 at Green Acres in Ionia. While she died of natural causes, her health had been in decline since breaking her hip on December 1, 2018.
Marjorie Jean Williams was born on May 8, 1930 in Coldwater, MI and raised in Grand Rapids. She moved to Lake Odessa in 1946 where she met her future husband, Ronald (Ron) Paul Erickson who had recently returned home after serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. She and Ron wed on October 11, 1947 and were married for 66 years before Ron died in 2013.
Ron and Marge purchased their dairy farm on Velte Road in 1951, where they raised five children.
Marge was an active, longtime member of the Congregational Church of Lake Odessa where she served as Sunday school teacher, treasurer, deaconess, officer of the women's fellowship, member of memorial and buildings fund, and the board of trustees.
She participated in many community activities over the years. As an early 4-H Leader in the area, she personally recruited others to lead 4-H activities such as sewing, baking, cooking, and ceramics.
Marge served as Lake Odessa Fair Exhibits' Superintendent for 18 years. She was active in the Woodland Women's Study Club, Lake Odessa Historical Society (secretary, vice president, and president), Lake Odessa Friends of the Library (treasurer), Woodland Child Study Club (president), and Lake Odessa Women's Club.
In 1993, Marge and Ron were honored as Grand Marshalls in the Lake Odessa Fair's annual parade. In 1994, they were inducted into the Michigan Farmers' Hall of Fame.
For many years, Marge and Ron enjoyed winters at Corkscrew Woodlands in Estero, Florida. They enjoyed square dancing, bingo, dominos and cards with a large circle of friends.
She was an avid quilter and regular member of the Lakewood A.M. Quilt Club. She hand-sewed twelve quilts for her children and grandchildren.
Marge was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was caring and loving to everyone and always had a smile and kind words to share. As her family expanded to 50 members, she cherished spending time with her children, their spouses, grandchildren and their families.
Marge leaves behind four children, Paula (Steve) Schray, Carol (Doug) Henton, Mark (Vicki) Erickson, Janet (Vince) Pennington, and son-in-law Mike Hickey; eleven grandchildren, Chad (Jamie) Hickey, Ann (Tal) Thompson, Rebecca (Sean) Heneghan, John Schray, Kyle (Stephanie) Erickson, Natalie (Cody) Deatsman, Liz Henton, Morgan (Matt) Kingshott, Alex (Megan) Erickson, Colin (Brittany) Pennington, and Bryce (Hannah) Pennington; and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron, daughter Nancy Hickey, and grandson Wade Henton.
Funeral services will be held on July 20 at 11:00am at Koops Funeral Chapel in Lake Odessa followed by burial at the Woodland Cemetery. A luncheon following the graveside service will be held at Central United Methodist Church on Main Street in Lake Odessa. Visitations will be from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm on Friday, July 19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Lake Odessa Community Library, Lake Odessa Historical Society or Great Lakes Hospice. Online condolences can be posted on the Koops' website.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 17, 2019