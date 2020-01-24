|
Marjory Ann Stuart aged 95 of Portland, went home to be with her Lord January 18, 2020. She was born in Boston Township on November 8, 1924, the daughter of Ezra and Cassie (Walter) Good. In Marjory's early years, she spent time with her dad as she learned to fish and to make maple syrup. After she was married, she settled into a fulfilling life as a homemaker and enjoyed living on a dairy farm. Later, as she cared for her growing family, she volunteered as a Gray Lady at the Ionia Hospital for many years. Marjory took great pleasure in crafting beautiful flower arrangements from her gardens for church services, birthdays, and parties. She enjoyed knitting gifts for everyone from new babies to adults. She was a fabulous cook and baked terrific cookies and desserts for her family and friends. Grandma delighted in sending a bag of her goodies home with her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Hillis, Marjory was a founding member of Living Gospel Church in Lake Odessa. She was involved in many 5-Day Clubs and was a Sunday School teacher for generations of children. She loved the young children that she taught and desired to see them know a personal relationship with Jesus.
Marjory was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family. She will be remembered as a woman who loved Jesus, her husband, her sons and their wives, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved her friends, her country, and especially Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 74 years Hillis N. Stuart. Sons; Lee Owen & Ruth Ann Johnston Stuart, Brian Keith & Susan Blough Stuart and Matthew Aaron Stuart. Daughter in law Shirley Blough Stuart. Grandchildren; Darin & Melissa Stuart, Daryl & Michelle Stuart, Neil Stuart, Nathan & Jessica Stuart, Mike & Kari Stuart, David & Jamie Stuart, Elizabeth & Brett Holman, Timothy & Allison Stuart, Thomas & Elizabeth Stuart, Steven Stuart, Jason & Amanda Stuart and Denise & Nick Lake. Eighteen precious great grandchildren also survive.
Marjory was preceded in death by her parents and son Hillis Craig Stuart.
Funeral Services for Marjory will be held at the Living Gospel Church 1600 Rochester St. Lake Odessa, Michigan on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Hadley officiating. Interment Balcom Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Living Gospel Church Building Fund or Kindred Hospice. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 24, 2020