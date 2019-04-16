|
Age 80, of Hubbardston, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Laurels of Carson City.
Mark was born December 28, 1938, in Pewamo, MI, the son of Martin and Anna (Koenigsknecht) Schmitt.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dolores; children, Julie (William) Thoma and Scott (Lisa) Schmitt; Step-Children, Steve (Jil) Fletcher, Ken (Tammy) Fletcher, Melinda (Steve) Brown, and Kelly (Roger) Ferris; 13 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Schmitt and his oldest son, Mark Jr.
Mark served our country and protected our freedoms through his service in the United States National Guard. After leaving the service, he worked for GM for 38 years as a Press Operator. Mark loved to drive golf carts, drink Stroh's Beer, and win at antique tractor pulling. He was a life member of American Legion Post 182, and served as their Commander for two terms.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Laurels of Carson City, Sparrow Hospice, and the Hospital and ER staff.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Carson City, with Rosary at 4:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hubbardston, with visitation an hour prior. To view Mark's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 16, 2019