Mark Alan Schaefer age 55 of Ionia, MI passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Ionia. He was born on March 16, 1965 in Ionia the son of Ronald and Mildred (Dukes) Schaefer. He was a member of Nazarene church in Ionia. Mark enjoyed fishing, telling stories and hot-rodding. He loved his grandkids.
Surviving are his children Kristal Schaefer of Ionia, Marc Schaefer of Portland, Chris Schaefer of Lake Odessa and Sarah Schaefer of Portland. Father and step-mom Ronald (Ruth) Schaefer; Mother Mildred Schardt, 13 Grandchildren, brothers Dan (Dawn) Schaefer of Washington, George (Jose`) Schardt of Washington, Ron Schaefer Jr. of Washington, sisters Julie (Shelby) Shondel of Washington and Rhonda (Mike) Ritchie of Washington. He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Schaefer, grandma Margarite Woodbury and step-dad George Schardt.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
