Marlene McKinney was born September 15, 1935, and with her loving family at her side, went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Marlene was the daughter of Leslie and Frances Shoemaker.
Marlene graduated from Lake Odessa High School, and Grace Seminary College, in Winona Lake, Indiana. She was an active member of St. Mary's Parish. She taught in the following places: St. Mary's School, Williamston Elementary, Stockbridge, Munith, Gregory, and Grand Rapids Schools. Marlene loved her gift of teaching, which she freely gave to family and friends as well. Marlene was happiest when she was in the company of her family and friends. She loved cooking, bonfires, fishing, traveling and singing. Singing was a lifelong passion.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband Robert McKinney (2015), parents Leslie and Frances Shoemaker, Brothers Don Shoemaker, Dale Shoemaker, Arnold Shoemaker, and sisters Madellyn Shoemaker, Norma O'Mara, Lorraine Scheidt, Barbara Clark Ockerman, Daughter Ladesca Hudson and son-in law Kevin Hudson, Daughter Andrea Smith, and grandson Joshua McKinney. Surviving to cherish her memory are Teresa Pratt, and George and Kim McKinney: 13 Grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Please join the family for visitation on Friday January 10th from 6:30 to 8:30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 157 High Street, Williamston, Michigan. A family theme song will being sung, and the rosary prayed at 7:45pm. A second visitation will be at 10:00 am with the Funeral Mass at 11:00am, with Father Mark Rutherford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic School in Williamston, 157 High Street, and Warrior Family Ministries, 610-A South College Road, Wilmington, N.C. 28403.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 9, 2020