|
|
Martha L. Thelen, age 94, of Ionia, formerly of Fowler, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Mother Teresa House in Lansing. She was born on June 27, 1925, in Westphalia, the daughter of William and Bertha (Goerge) Rademacher. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was a lifelong homemaker known for her delicious cookies and treats. Martha married Martin Thelen on September 27, 1944, lived in Fowler and in 1974 moved to Ionia. He preceded her in death in 2011. Also preceding her in death are sons, Albert and Dale; daughter, Phyllis; granddaughter, Michelle; great-grandchildren Noah Willson and Leyna Donaldson; daughter-in-law, Christine Thelen; siblings: twin brother, Martin Rademacher, Lillian (Walter) Fox and Germaine (Donald) Trierweiler. Surviving are one sister, Monica Rademacher; 6 daughters, Mary Lou (Bruce) Campbell, Pauline Harris, Lucille Thelen, Anita (Robert) Talcott, Sharon (James Lauderdale) Thelen, and Karen Thelen; 4 sons, Ralph Thelen, Lawrence (RoxAnne) Thelen, Daniel (Nancy) Thelen and Duane Thelen; 28 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; several sisters- and brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas Brown at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ionia followed by a luncheon at the church.
Rite of Committal will follow at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Fowler. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich St., Ionia. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. The family will also receive friends at the church 10:00 a.m. Thursday until the time of the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mother Teresa House, P.O. Box 13004, Lansing, MI 48901, or Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 434 High St., Ionia, MI 48846. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 28, 2019