|
|
Martin Erling Anderson, age 88 of Ionia, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away February 13, 2020. He was born October 28, 1931 in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Martin was a proud Veteran of the Korean War, serving in Germany. He graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL (Class of 1954) and later attended the University of Minnesota for post graduate studies. Martin had a long and distinguished career in healthcare, serving 38 years in hospital administration. Martin served at Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, Iron Mountain, MI; Howard Young Medical Center, Woodruff, WI; Ionia County Memorial Hospital, Ionia, MI; and Lakeshore Community Hospital, Shelby, MI. Martin was past president of the Wisconsin North Central Area Hospital Council and held many leadership positions in the Michigan Hospital Association.
Martin was a very active and involved member in the community. He has served on numerous community and charitable organizations including: Augustana Alumni Board, Rotary International, Chamber of Commerce, Community Theater, Kiwanis Club, Tourism Council, American Cancer Society, and the American Red Cross. Martin was past board president of First Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church.
Martin had many passions and hobbies, none of which he enjoyed more than spending time with his family and being actively involved in his children and grandchildren's lives. Martin's many passions and hobbies included traveling, biking, skiing, and boating. Martin was an avid antique collector and also enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Martin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gloria E. Anderson of Ionia; his children, Christine (John) Rehagen of Lansing, Carrie (Marc) Janes of Oregon, WI, and John Martin (Laura) Anderson of St. Charles, IL. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Matt, Kelly (Andy), Nicholas, Allison, Emily, Ben, Evan, Annika, Erik, Mason and Louisa, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred & Ester Anderson and brother F. Bruce Anderson (J. Brady Graham).
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Country Living in Portland and Hospice of Lansing, for their incredible support and care. Donations in memory of Martin can be made to Hospice of Lansing (Address: 3186 Pine Tree Road, Lansing, MI 48911) or to a charitable organization of choice.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, 6261 Velte Rd, Woodland, MI 48897. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Tuesday at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia and 1 hour prior to the service, (10-11 AM). Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 18, 2020