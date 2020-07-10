1/1
Martin Hauff Jr.
1933 - 2020
Martin David Hauff, Jr., 87, of Gowen, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 4, 2020 surrounded by his children. The son of Martin & Otillie (Weiss) Hauff, he was born on June 28, 1933 in Alpena, Michigan. On November 18, 1961, he married Janice Lynn Hauff and together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage.
A devoted husband and father, he also enjoyed morel mushrooming, hunting, fishing along with spending winters in Gulf Shores.
Martin served in the United States Air Force as part of the 96th Bomber Squadron as an airplane mechanic for 4 years before being honorably discharged in April of 1957. Upon leaving the military he worked for NASA on the 2nd Stage Engines for the Apollo Space Missions. Martin was awarded the Silver Snoopy Award of Excellence from NASA . Martin retired from Amway after 30 plus years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Hauff; his parents, Martin & Ottilie Hauff, a brother, Robert Hauff; and his daughter, Terri (Hauff) Tillen.
Surviving are his children, Deborah & Dennis Harold of Republic, Jerry & Kimberly Burns of Gowen, Greg Hauff of Lowell, and Kim Hauff of Grand Rapids; two brothers, George & Betty Hauff, and Kenneth Hauff of Alpena; a sister Diane Zinsli of Traverse City; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Martin's life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. They will be held at the Greenville New Testament Church, 13615 10 Mile Road N.E., Greenville, with Pastor John Paepke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Martin to Hospice of Michigan would be appreciated. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Martin's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, (616) 754-5638.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jul. 10, 2020.
