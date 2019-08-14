|
Mary Ann Mann, 86, of Long Lake, passed away Monday evening, August 12, 2019 at home under the loving care of her family and Spectrum Health Hospice. Mary was born on June 25, 1933 in Pewamo, the daughter of Leonard and Avis (Lowery) Fedewa.
Mary graduated from Pewamo High School with the Class of 1951. She had worked as a parapro for Belding Area Schools. She was a member of the Sheridan VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, loved family time and was blessed with a good sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married on November 18, 1966 in Alma to William F. Mann. Mary is loved and survived by her husband William and children; Mike Bozung of Grand Rapids, Patrick and Robi Bozung of Orleans, Theresa and Craig Stannard of Sparta, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren a special great grandson Lane Edwards, siblings; Joseph (Shirley) Fedewa of Greenville, Phyllis (Bob) Sayers of Ionia and David (Carol) Fedewa of Etowah, TN. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson Matthew Edwards.
Private family graveside services will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Ionia. Memorial contributions may be given to the Sheridan VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Mary's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 14, 2019