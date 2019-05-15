|
|
Mary Carol (Millard) Cusack, age 69 of Ionia, Mi passed away surrounded by music and her loving family on May 13, 2019. Mary was born February 3, 1950 to Ben and Patricia (Whymer) Millard. Mary married the love of her life, Dan Cusack on September 20, 1969 and spent 47 years with him until his passing in June 2016.
Mary began teaching piano and organ at age 16 and continued to spread joy through music for the rest of her life. Mary was the Music Director of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Ionia for 40 years and taught music at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School for 32 years. Her love of the theatre was shown through her serving as Music Director for Ionia Community Theatre for more than 20 years, and as Director of Ionia Young Peoples' Theatre for 19 years. Mary was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, and a faithful servant of the Lord until her last breath. She was a proud member of the National Pastoral Musicians (NPM) Association for more than 30 years, and was President of the NPM Grand Rapids Chapter from 2017-2019.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Andrew (Melissa) Cusack of Ionia, Mi; Caitlin Cusack of Grand Rapids, Mi; four grandchildren, Garrett, Rachel, Shawn, and Devin; brother Tom (Jani) Millard of Ionia, Mi; and brother-in-law Leo Bowen of Saranac, Mi.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dan, and sister, Lee Ann Bowen.
She was light and inspiration to all who knew her.
Visitation will be at SSPP church Thursday, May 16th 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-7:30 PM with scripture and music at 7:30 PM and Friday 1:00-3:00 PM. Funeral services held Friday at 3:00 PM with reception to follow in Apostles Hall. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Mary, donations can be made to the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, or the Grand Rapids chapter of NPM, or Saints Peter and Paul Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 15, 2019