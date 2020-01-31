|
|
Mary Ellen Pierce passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
She is survived by daughters; Erika (Josh) Pickel and Megan Terry and Grandchildren, Noah and Desirae. She is also survived by her sister Donna (John) Grill and brother Timothy (Barbara) Fenn and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Gyneth DeKorne, her sister Sandra Agostine and brother Mickey Fenn.
She was born on January 21, 1947, in Ionia, Michigan. Over her lifetime, she made homes in Ionia, Michigan, Boyne City, Michigan and Holland, Michigan, where for 25 years she found joy in being a devoted cashier at Van Wieren Hardware, retiring in 2014.
Mary was a caring soul, who raised two independent daughters, and her love for her family was evident every day. She was witty, with a touch of sarcasm, spunky, happy and outgoing. She never met a stranger, saying, "They're only a stranger until you say hello!"
She loved birds, flowers and gardening, mysteries and classic movies. She crafted, crocheted and baked for any season or any reason!
She is now at rest and reunited in Heaven with cherished friends, family and her beloved dogs.
A Gathering for Mary will be held on Saturday April 25, 2020, at Reyers North Valley Chapel from 11 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. Please make donations to Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan or Spectrum Health Hospice.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 31, 2020