Mary Elizabeth Sandborn, age 75, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1945 in Lansing, the daughter of George and Norma (Atwell) Sandborn. Mary was a care taker, she never married and had no children, but she took care of her parents and made herself available to help with her sibling's family during their time of need. Her "children" were her nieces and nephews and her younger brothers. Mary loved many people, routinely having lunch with retired co- workers and classmates. She retired from being the executive secretary for the Assistant Director of the Michigan DNR. Mary was a founding member of the Portland Tackle Football program (now the Jr. Raiders) always making sure the kids were properly equipped, even funding the families equipment costs, for those that could not afford it. She also enjoyed going to casinos with her sister, Bev and any others that may have wanted to go. Mary was good athlete, she excelled in basketball, softball, and teaching football to the rest of the neighborhood and her younger brothers. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing and watching golf, MSU football and basketball, and the Detroit Lions and Tigers. Mary enjoyed being at her cottage, with her mom, dad, siblings, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill, Gary, Bud and Chuck; sisters, Jackie Whitfield, Janean West, and Norma Kay Hill; and brother-in-law, Vern Fedewa. Surviving are her sister, Beverly Fedewa and brothers, Steve (Gerry) Sandborn and Jim (Brenda) Sandborn; sisters-in-law, Patricia Sandborn, Eleanor Sandborn, and Jeri Gardner; brother-in-law, John West and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Letisha Bowman at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Interment will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., on Sunday at the funeral home. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Ionia Cancer Unit in memory of Mary. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 23, 2019