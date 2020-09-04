1/1
Matthew O’Connell
1938 - 2020
Matthew O'Connell passed away peacefully at Laurels of Carson City on August 28, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1938, the youngest of four children of Mary and Dennis O'Connell.
Matt was born with a serious orthopedic disability but did not allow that to define him. He lived and loved life to the fullest of his ability. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a lifelong Notre Dame fan, proud pet owner and lover of stories and good conversations. Possessing a strong mind and great memory for details large and small, he became the family historian. After he retired, he and Delores moved to Florida where the climate enabled him to remain mobile. A few years after their return to Michigan, Matt suffered a hip fracture forever ending his ability to walk. It was a devastating blow but he remained hopeful that someday a surgery may allow him to walk again. It was that same hope and strength of spirit that sustained him throughout his long and challenging life. Matt has resided for the last seven years at Laurels of Carson City where he has been cared for respectfully and compassionately by staff who had become part of his family. Matt is survived by his wife, Delores, and her children, Kelley, Renee and Jim; grandchildren, Jaiden, Keagan, Shianne, Elijah, Jordan, Christopher, and Sierra. Matt is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Davarn; sister in law, Terry O'Connell; nieces and nephews, Diane Iarossi, Dennis O'Connell, Bill O'Connell, Mary Davarn Mulhall, Tom Davarn, Kevin O'Connell, Brian O'Connell, and Darrin O'Connell; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Matt was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Tom and Pat; brother in law, Jack Davarn; sister in law, Dorothy O'Connell; and nephew, Jim O'Connell.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carson City on September 19, 2020 at 11:00am, with burial in MaryKnoll Cemetery following. Donations in Matt's name may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church, or the Laurels of Carson City.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
