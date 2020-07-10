Maurice Eugene Ward II, better known as "Buck" age 81, of Ionia went home to be with his beloved Savior on July 4, 2020. He was diagnosed with MDS syndrome in 2019, which involved multiple hospital stays.
He was born to Maurice and Francis (Bermand) Ward on February 20, 1939. He was honorably discharged from both the Army and National Guard as Staff Sergeant and Sharpshooter. He graduated with honors from Ferris Institute in Mechanical Drafting. He later worked as a draftsman, corrections officer, accountant, and banker. He volunteered with Civil Air Patrol for 7 years.
He loved playing the upright bass and enjoyed being in many different bluegrass and gospel groups for over 40 years. He was a lifetime member of both the Michigan Fiddlers Association and NRA.
Maurice is survived by his first wife Noreine (Templeton) Ward and their daughters Rebecca (Todd) McCord, Susan (Douglas) Moon. His current wife H. Jean (Elliston) Ward and stepchildren Joy Mclintock, Rick Baker, Robert Baker, and Jan Pratt. There are also numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Francis Ward, sister Patricia Reister, son David Ward, and stepson Randy Baker.
A memorial service will be held at Day Bible Chapel 9305 Centerline Rd Saranac, MI on Friday July 24, 2020 at 2pm. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com