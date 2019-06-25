|
Michael E. " Mike " Loper 70 of Belding died Thursday evening June 20, 2019 at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. Mike was born on November 15, 1948 in Belding, the son of Marvin and Hulda (Hansbarger) Loper. He graduated from Belding High School with the Class of 1967. While in high school Mike excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He later attended Grand Rapids Community College. He had worked many years as an operating engineer for various trenching/underground utility contractors. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting and always had a nice garden. He had a love of family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. He fought an 11-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Mike was married on April 28, 1982 at Shiloh to Cheryl Hose. Mike is loved and survived by his wife Cheryl and his children Brett Loper (Rebecca Brecken) of Smyrna, Brooke (Aaron) Robinson of Santa Clara, CA. Stepchildren Jon (Kerri) Allen of Allendale, Amber Reeves of Belding and Jason (Jennifer) Patten of Belding, his grandchildren; Wriley and Jack. Step grandchildren, Tayler, Kailee, Cole, Brendan, Lauren, Tinley, Ainsley, his siblings; Mary Ellen (Dick) Reeves of Smyrna, Joseph (Jane) Loper of Dayton, OH, his close friend and clergy; John Brummel, friends; Matt Dougherty of Grand Rapids, Ed and Hope Conley of Belding and the Burger King coffee group in Belding. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Marvin Loper. In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place. A time for family and friends to celebrate his life and accomplishments will take place at a later date. Memorials may be given to or the . Envelopes will be available at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where cremation services were entrusted. To share a message of condolence or a memory of Mike, please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 25, 2019