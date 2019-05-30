Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ionia Moose Lodge
Michael May Obituary
Michael Thomas May age 41 of Ionia, MI passed away May 25, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1977 in Ionia the son of James and Kathryn (Struble) May. Mike was a graduate of Ionia High School, Class of 1994. He was Captain at Michigan Reformatory. He loved hunting, fishing and riding Harley's.
Surviving are his parents James May of Muir and Kathryn Tiffany of Ionia; brother Wilbur May of Ionia and niece Zoe May of Ionia. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Thelma and Arthur May and L.B. and Betty Struble.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Ionia Moose Lodge Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 30, 2019
