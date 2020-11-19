1/1
Michael Miller
Michael Jon Miller, age 78, of Ionia passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born April 17, 1942 in Grand Rapids, the son of Chester and Ann (Dauksza) Miller.
Mike was a dedicated Michigan State Police Trooper from 1964 until 1989, when he retired. He then went to work as a civilian dispatcher at the Rockford State Police Post for ten years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed deer hunting with his friend Bob at Bob's cabin. He also thoroughly enjoyed his sailboat and sailing on Lakes Huron and Michigan. After his retirement he took up golfing and became quite a fan of the game.
On January 12, 1987 he married his wife, Susan, who survives him. He is also survived by his four sons; Steve (Sally) Miller of Indiana, Phil Miller of Hart, MI, Randy (Bea) Miller of Georgia, Tom (Johnetta) Miller of Indiana and a step-daughter, Michelle (Ace) Nutt of Texas; grandchildren, Matthew, Riley, Noah, Nathan, Austin, Nolan and Luke Miller; step-grandchildren, David Myers, Miranda Twitty, Chelsea Shattuck and Cadence Benitez; Step-great grandchildren, Daisy, Willow, Oakley, Maverick and Reina; brother, Tony Miller and sister Donna Lomashewich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Natasha Miller, step-grandson Cody Nutt and sister Nancee Graves.
Cremation has taken place and Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
