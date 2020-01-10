|
Mickey E. Fenn has a change of address. The Lord declared Mickey's mansion prepared [John 14:2] and welcomed him there on January 8, 2020. He is more alive now then he's ever been! For him there will be no more concerns about hunger, thirst, scorching heat, tears, crying pain, impure things and death. Now those are some awesome no-mores.
Mickey graduated from Ionia High School in 1964. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He had a love of reading, sports, and music. He possessed an extraordinary ability to recall names and dates of special events.
He was preceded in death by his sister Sandra Agostine, father Foster Fenn and mother Gyneth (Louis) DeKorne. He is survived by his sisters Donna (John) Grill, Mary Pierce and brother Timothy (Barbara) Fenn.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Metro Hospital, Faith Hospice and Medilodge of Wyoming, MI. Also, special recognition is given to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs Health Administration in Battle Creek and Wyoming, MI for their outstanding service.
Burial was at Tuttle Cemetery where a time of remembrance and celebration was held by the immediate family. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 10, 2020