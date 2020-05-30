Milton L. Richards, age 90, of Lyons passed away on May 28, 2020 in Lansing. He was born on February 28, 1930 in Saginaw, MI, the son of Francis and Martha Richards. Milton married Glenna Miller on February 28, 1953 in Grand Rapids, MI. He worked for General Motors as a Line Inspector until his retirement. Milt loved to play the harmonica. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of the local Horseshoe Club and Golf Club.
Milton is survived by his wife, Glenna Richards of Lyons; children, Donald Richards of Belding, Ronald (Maureen) Richards of Shelbyville, IN and Cynthia (Vincent) DeJoris of Rotonda West, FL; 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Alice Richards and grandson, Brett Pyle.
Private services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Marilyn Danielson officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Services will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page, Monday at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Milton's name to Mary Free Bed. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 30, 2020.