Myrtle Miller

Myrtle Miller Obituary
Myrtle Grace Miller, age 91, of Ionia, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Myrtle was born on June 20, 1928 to Arthur and Edith Longdyke in Ionia. On May 25, 1963 she married the love of her life, K.O. Miller. She was a member of AM Vets and did a lot for them and the V.F.W. She volunteered for eight-cap and canned a lot of food.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Doug Bowen of Ionia, Ken Morgan of Ionia, Leona (Gale) Zander of Orleans, Karen (Lewis) Freeman of Taylorsville, GA and Bonnie Story of Cartersville, GA; she is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, K.O.; daughters Jean Tompkins and Debbie Krus; and 5 siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 21st at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the funeral, (10AM-11AM). Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 19, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
