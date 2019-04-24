|
Nancy Elizabeth Lyon, of South Haven and formerly of Ionia, passed away Sunday, April 21st, 2019 at her home under hospice care. She was born August 20, 1939 to Robert B. Boyce and Mary (Warner) in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Nancy worked as a data entry specialist at Western Michigan University's Dean's Office for 14 years. Nancy was a fan of WMU Broncos and the Detroit Lyons.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy is survived by her children – Edward B. (JoAnn) Dunning of Kalamazoo, Trish (Scott) Parker of Allegan, Kelly Koetsier of South Haven, and Lissy Dunning of Holland, Ohio. Brother – Robert W. (Carol Lee) Boyce of Greenville, MI. Eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside services will take place Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 A.M. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Ionia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.??The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.
