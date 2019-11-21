|
|
Nancy Gladys Scott age 67 of Lake Odessa, MI passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1952 in Ionia the daughter of Gradden and Cleo (Heath) Scott. Nancy enjoyed the outdoors, watching movies, painting, cooking, gardening and collecting antiques. She loved her dog Jackson and she was a very passionate and caring nurses Aid.
She is survived by her children, Scott Terwilliger (Brenda Bledsoe) of Lake Odessa, Casey (Jackie) Terwilliger of Kentwood and Jamie Magnuson of San Jose, California. Grandchildren Kyle Terwilliger, Schandel Denman, Michael Terwilliger, Nathanial Terwilliger, Aubrie Terwilliger, Noah Magnuson, Harper Magnuson, Gemma Vestri, Isbella Vestri and Brooke Mercado. 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 21, 2019