Nathaniel Garrett Shattuck aged 38 of Ionia passed away unexpectedly. He was born September 6, 1982 in Lansing the son of Daniel J. and Cathy S. (Chartrand) Shattuck.
Nathan graduated from Ionia Highschool with the class of 2001. He was the president of the Youth Wrestling Club. Nathan was dedicated "Family Man" that enjoyed times with his friends and family.
Surviving are his parents, Dan and Cathy Shattuck of Ionia; significate other, Melanie Newcombe of Ionia; children; Teegan Newcombe, Brock Shattuck, Jessa Shattuck and Frankie Shattuck; brothers, Daniel (Rebecca) Shattuck of Lyons, Aaron (Katrina) Shattuck of Sunfield and Luke (Roxanne) Shattuck of Ionia; grandparents; Vernon and Leota Shattuck and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Catherine Chartrand.
Graveside Services will be held, 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Keefer Cemetery. Visitation will be at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to his family.