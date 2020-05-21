Ned Allen Kuhlman, age 80, of Ionia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Ned was born on February 8, 1940 to Russel and Sylvia Kuhlman in Holland, MI. On July 27, 1962 he married the love of his life, Jean, and together they were married for 57 years.
Ned had a love of golfing, woodworking and driving tour buses. He spent 10 years on the board in their housing association in Florida. He had a love for music, and sang in the church choir for 56 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; children, Brian Kuhlman of Greenville and Susan (Todd) Chipman of Saranac; siblings, Cindy Heintz of Florida, Janet (Bob) Rickerd of Grandville and brother-in-law Bob Rauser of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Ali (Damien) Brooks, Sydney Chipman, Andrea Chipman and Megan Chipman; and great-grandchildren, Preston and Colton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edwin Kuhlman, sister, Jackie Rauser; and brother-in-law, Rev. Norman Heintz.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the LeValley United Methodist Church, with Pastor Nancy Patera officiating. Memorial Contributions can be made to the LeValley Church. Online Condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 21, 2020.