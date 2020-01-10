|
|
Oleta Pearl Koeppen, 86, passed away at SKLD of Ionia on January 7th, 2020. Oleta was born moments before her twin sister, Waneta, on May 19, 1933 to Ruby and Earl Rumbaugh. When she was 3, her mom passed away and the twins went to live with Mabel and Earl Rowland, the guardians who raised them. She attended Grand Ledge High School.
Oleta married Loile Koeppen on July 10, 1954. Farming really was their bread and butter. While her husband milked cows and worked on the farm, Oleta spent her days raising their five children: Donna, Louis, Marlene, Earl, and Mary. Oleta worked as a nurses' aide at the Ionia manor for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She always had a canine companion at her side, enjoyed going to the post office, and taking her great-grandkids to the 99-cent store. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Portland.
Oleta is survived by her children: Donna (Dennis) Helmer, Louis (Kathy) Koeppen, Earl (Patty) Koeppen, and Mary (Raymond), 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Loile, daughter Marlene, and grandsons Frank and Scott Towers.
Memorial services will be held at Lake Funeral Home on Monday, January 13th at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at 1p.m. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Ionia County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 10, 2020