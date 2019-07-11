|
|
Orville Frank Griffin Jr., age 78 of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Orville was born on November 10, 1940 the son of Orville and Charlett Griffin.
He loved to fish and work on vehicles. Orville enjoyed going up to Lake Andrus in Paradise and visiting his brother in Sheboygan. He also took care of his sister for years when they lived together.
Orville is survived by his siblings, Richard (Kathy) Griffin of Ionia, Clair (Joyce) Griffin of Sheboygan and Violet Johnson of Lowell; he is also survived by his nephew, Michael (Laura) Griffin of Lowell.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20 2019 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Nancy Patera officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Orville's name to Laurels of Kent. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 11, 2019