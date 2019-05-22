|
|
On April 29, 2019, in St Augustine Florida, the world lost one of the last of the Greatest Generation with the passing of Oscar Edward Johnson, age 92. Known as Pops, OJ, the Big O and Oz, he was a wonderful man, loved and respected by all who knew him.
Oscar was born in Highland Park Michigan on May 27, 1926, the son of Joel and Bessie Johnson. He spent his early years learning to play cards, developing his lifelong love of baseball and going to movies with a paper bag full of popcorn and a quart of water, where he would stay and watch multiple features.
Oscar was extremely bright - he could add three digit numbers in his head by the age of five! Growing up during the Great Depression, he learned the value of a dollar (or a dime back then) - his mother would give him a nickel and send him out for a quart of milk. Oscar would run across town looking for the least expensive market that sold it since he was able to keep any money left over. He lived his life in deep appreciation of the opportunities afforded to him in this great country.
After graduating from Eaton Rapids high school in 1944, where he fettered in football and baseball, Oscar was drafted into the US Army and served in the European theater during World War II. He received the Bronze Star awarded for heroism in a war zone and the Purple Heart for serious injury in combat.
When Oscar returned from the war, he enrolled at Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science (now known as Michigan State University) and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration in 1951. While attending college he met his beloved wife of 55 years, Jeanne. Her Belgian accent, stunning good looks and personality won him over and they were married in January of 1951. They went on to raise five children.
Oscar worked for Gibson Appliance in Greenville and Flint before taking a position with the State of Michigan Department of Mental Health. He and his family lived in Caro, Coldwater, lonia and Lapeer as Oscar climbed the ladder to Assistant Director of Lapeer State Home, later named Oakdale Center. He retired from this position in 1989.
Upon retirement, Oscar and Jeanne returned back to lonia where they reconnected with long-time friends. They wintered in St. Augustine, Florida and forged new and lasting friendships there as well.
Oscar was a long-time member of the Rotary Club and served as Club President both in lonia and Lapeer. He was a Paul Harris Fellow as well. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of lonia and Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine.
During his lifetime, Oscar was an exceptional golfer - a sport he was introduced to by his beloved brother-in-law, Bill Catto. In his prime, Oscar boasted a near-scratch handicap. He was known as a long ball hitter and a great reader of greens. Many of his best friendships were cultivated on the golf course. He always strived to help others improve their game and was a joy to play with. During his last years in lonia, Oscar would play regularly with his dearest friend, Dr. Jack Buck.
Oscar was also an accomplished baseball player, playing both hard ball and fast pitch softball for many years after graduating from college.
Oscar is survived by his sister Gail Kemler; children Eric (Diane) Johnson, Crist Johnson, Leon Johnson, Claudia Johnson, Karl Johnson; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and very special friend Pat Gustafson who brought joy to Oscar's life in his later years.
Oscar was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jeanne (2006); sisters Areta Cummings and Hildur Catto; brothers-in-law Bill Catto, Donald Kemler and Harold Cummings; nephews George Catto and James Brodie; niece Barbara Wright and great nephew William Wright.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3pm, at the First Presbyterian Church in lonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of lonia.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 22, 2019