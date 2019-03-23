Patricia Ann (McGuire) Boufford, age 69, of Ionia, passed away March 20, 2019. She was born March 17, 1950 in Petersburg, Virginia, the daughter of Edward T. and Helen M. (Sandford) McGuire. She was a member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and she retired from Purks Inc. after 20 years of employment. Patricia was full of life and liked to read in her free time, she also enjoyed having a good time with her friends, and the many spirited conversations they would have. Patricia will be dearly and deeply missed by her friends and other members of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert Boufford. Surviving are her children, Eric (Heather Nusbaum) Johnson and Colin Marcus Johnson; cousins, Mary Kamsickas-Weed and John Kamsickas; and very dear friend, Brenda Purkey.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas Brown at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ionia. Rite of Committal will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery at a later time. The family will receive friends at the Lehman Funeral Home, 220 Rich Street, Ionia, on Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Ionia County Humane Society in memory of Patricia.