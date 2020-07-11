Patricia L. (Haas) Bradley, age 91, longtime resident of Ionia, Michigan passed away March 31, 2020.
Patricia was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 2, 1929, the oldest daughter of Roy and Elizabeth Haas. They preceded her in death. She graduated in 1947 from Ionia High School. She worked for the phone company and met the dashing Fred Bradley Sr., marrying in 1952. Pat or "Feno" as her family affectionately called her, supported her husband in his Naval career traveling to Florida and Japan. She raised five children quite often on her own. She worked hard and was a devoted wife and loving mother. While raising her family, Pat worked for five years at Ada Elementary, the librarian. She had fond memories of those times. Pat worked for Chrysler, transferring to Huntsville, Alabama and retiring from there in 1997, returning to Ionia. She went on to do sampling at Meijer and retired again in 2009. Feno loved traveling on her bus trips with her special friends, peeking around shops, and lived "eat dessert first". She loved chocolate, ice cream, flowers, gardening and particularly roses. She was known for her chocolate chip brownies, deviled eggs and fried chicken. She was independent, opinionated and kind.
Pat is survived by her beloved children Diane Christiansen (Domenico Ausiello), Fenwick; twins ~ Glen Bradley (Luanne Davidson), Ionia; and Kathy (Frank) McMillan, Hubbardston; Fred (Karen) Bradley, Middleville; Susan (Jerry) Kozlowski, Walker; grandchildren Sarah (Gerado) Arrendondo of Lansing, Brad (Julie) Christiansen of Greenville, Nicole (Bryant) Claycomb of Orleans, Jennifer (Rob) Belt of Saranac, Blythe (Lance) Tremblay of Rudyard, Leon (Casey) Ward of Hubbardston, Audra (Ben) Kowalski of Byron Center, Patrick (Annie) Bradley of Homer, Alaska, Jared (Laurie) Bradley of Grandville, James (Lisa) Bradley of Newaygo, Janee (Brad) Snider of Jenison. Her brother Donald "Uncle Donny" Haas of Edmore survives her, as well as Nancy (Jerry) Meade of Greenville, Michigan. She is also survived by several step grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, only sister ~ Betty Jean Greenop, and by her brothers, Clarence (Audrey) Haas, Richard (Von) Haas, James Haas and William (Barbara) Haas.
Cremation has taken place, per her wishes. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Hospice or the charity of one's choice
. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 1, at Shiloh Community Church. "Wear pink to celebration" as it was her signature color.