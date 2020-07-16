Patricia Ann Davis aged 84 of Muir passed away July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born May 11, 1936 in Lyons, Michigan the daughter of Stanley K. and Beatrice L. (Gillson) Mills.

Pat married John E. Davis November 6, 1954 in Lyons he preceded her in death March 18, 2009.

Pat was involved with her children as a leader in 4H, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Pat was politically active and promoted improvements to public schools. Pat was a member of First Christian Church in Muir and North Plains Church, where she was very active and taught Sunday School. She was very proud of the Food Pantry that she pioneered in the Muir area. Pat was a life long member of Eastern Star, she was a Past Grand Representative and Worthy Matron. She volunteered for the American Red Cross for over 50 years and at the Ionia Free Fair in the Grandstand. Pat received the Ionia County Citizen of the Year Award in 2013.

Surviving are her children; Michalean Davis Staines of Muir, Rick (Gail) Davis of Gowen, Collean (Edgar) Niles of Ionia, Jim (Cheryl) Davis of Ionia, Stan Davis of Muir, Kathlean Champlin of Muir, Char (Stan) Hemminger of Muir and Joe (Misty) Davis of Freeport. son of the heart Clare (Viva) Valentine of Lowell.

Grandchildren Anetra (Eric), Darrell, Tara (Ed), Shellie (Bill), Danielle (her beloved Pat), Teresa, Chad, Andy (Mandy), Gene, Michael John (Cara), Ashley (Elmer), Derek, Michelle (Tony), David (Veronica), Fred, Cody, Carlee, Kaylee, Justine, Donald John "D.J.", Isabella (Tyler), Gabriella, Parker, Hayden;

Great grandchildren Taylor (Jeremy), Chloe, Cassandra, Don, Emily, Madyson, Payton, Makenna, Wilson, Analese, Aiden, Ashley, Breeanna, Lauren, Bryant, Zeke, Mackenzie, Michael Bailey, Ensley, Conner, Lindsey, Savannah, Chloe, Ava, Logan, Mayson, Breslin, Jaylin, Tiegen, Caleb, Dean and Eleanor.

Great Great grandchildren Emma, Kaisley

Sisters; Doris Warren of Florida and Judy Woodbury of Florida.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, he beloved husband Johnny, sons John Davis II and Fred Davis, Grandchildren David John Staines, and Kaylee Taylor, Son in law Darrell Staines, and sister Shirley Ferris.

Memorial Services will be held at North Plains Church, Saturday August 1 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Gladding officiating. Those wishing may make memorials to your local Food Pantry in Memory of Pat. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at Lake Funeral Homes Inc. : Saranac, Ionia, and Muir Michigan (MI)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store